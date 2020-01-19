People Think THIS Proves That Rihanna’s Reunited With A$AP Rocky

Following her Hassan Jameel split, Rihanna’s kicking it with someone from her past. As previously reported Rih and her Saudi businessman bae broke up after three years of dating for undisclosed reasons.

And on Friday, Rih was seen with A$AP backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert. The maybe couple was laughing and posing for pics while preparing to honor the memory of Yams.

Interestingly enough Rih’s ex Drake was also there. Drake and A$AP were seen backstage and Drizzy gifted the Harlem rapper with a custom chain of his late friend Yams. The piece was created by famed jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills and reportedly took more than three months to make.

“Man, Drizzy a good dude, bro,” said A$AP about the piece.

Rih and A$AP sparked relationship rumors in recent months before her breakup was announced. This past December Rihanna was reportedly spotted at Rocky’s concert in Sweden and prior to that, they attended the 2019 Fashion Awards together.

In 2013 rumors swirled that A$AP and Rih were a thing especially after that infamous butt grab at the VMAs. They also famously showed PDA in his 2013 music video “Fashion Killa” and sparked romance rumors when they reportedly were spotted kissing when the cameras weren’t rolling.



Still despite that, A$AP denied that they were a couple.

“I expected people to say that me and Rihanna were sleeping around,” he told MTV News. “We’re just cool. That’s really a friend. She supports me, man. I got nothing but love for Rih Rih, that’s the homey right there. I ain’t tryin’ to get in no trouble with no Rihanna rumors because I’m not f****** Rihanna. That’s somebody’s elses.”

SUUUUUURE.

Do YOU think A$AP and Rihanna are a thing? Or just some old friends spending time together???