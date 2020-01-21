For The Haters: Tyler Perry DEFENDS Those Easily Detectable “A Fall From Grace” Wigs [Video]

Tyler Perry Addresses “A Fall From Grace” Movie Wig Critics

Gather around, movie and wig critics! Tyler Perry hears your whining and now he’s addressing the burning question everyone is asking about “A Fall From Grace” on social media. Why did Tyler Perry choose to put THESE wigs on his characters in his new Netflix movie?

What did these talented folks do to deserve this lace front treatment? Mehcad Brooks who is bald in real life and plays the lead male in the film has been getting folks the most in a frenzy. Fans are saying his hair looks like a sponge dipped in black hair dye.

Tyler Perry says “the character had hair”, period! And that’s the hair he chose for him, end of discussion.

Hit play to hear it.

We think Tyler sounds a bit defensive, which we understand. He’s proud of his movie. Do YOU think folks turned off by the film’s lace fronts are making a big deal out of nothing here?