Yerrrrrrrr! NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Triggers The Kale And Kombucha Krowd With Scathing Anti-Gentrification Speech

- By Bossip Staff

United Way Of New York City's March United For Public Schools

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Eric Adams Angers Whites Claiming Racism In Anti-Gentrification Speech

Melanin-deficient New Yorkers have their MetroCards in a bunch over comments that mayoral candidate Eric Adams said at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event with Al Sharpton’s National Action Network yesterday according to PIX11.

A passionate Adams, a potential mayoral candidate, told “new” New Yorkers they should “Go back to Iowa, you go back to Ohio. New York City belongs to the people that were here and made New York City what it is.”

White people angrier than the raisins entombed in their potato salad over Adams’ “racially charged” comments.

Others, like the Adams’ opponent in the mayoral race Loree Sutton, have taken the opportunity to score some political points.

Adams further explained his comments on Twitter:

“Anyone can be a New Yorker, but not everyone comes to our city with the spirit of being part of our city,” Adams explained in a Twitter reply. “I have a problem with that, and I’m unapologetic in asking more of our new arrivals to communities who were once waking up to gun shots and not alarm clocks,” Adams said.

Black folks been knew what it was in New York.

What are your thoughts on the rampant gentrification that’s happening in New York City?

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Bolitics, Hate It or Love It?!?!, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.