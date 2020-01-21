Yerrrrrrrr! NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Triggers The Kale And Kombucha Krowd With Scathing Anti-Gentrification Speech
Eric Adams Angers Whites Claiming Racism In Anti-Gentrification Speech
Melanin-deficient New Yorkers have their MetroCards in a bunch over comments that mayoral candidate Eric Adams said at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event with Al Sharpton’s National Action Network yesterday according to PIX11.
A passionate Adams, a potential mayoral candidate, told “new” New Yorkers they should “Go back to Iowa, you go back to Ohio. New York City belongs to the people that were here and made New York City what it is.”
White people angrier than the raisins entombed in their potato salad over Adams’ “racially charged” comments.
Others, like the Adams’ opponent in the mayoral race Loree Sutton, have taken the opportunity to score some political points.
Adams further explained his comments on Twitter:
“Anyone can be a New Yorker, but not everyone comes to our city with the spirit of being part of our city,” Adams explained in a Twitter reply. “I have a problem with that, and I’m unapologetic in asking more of our new arrivals to communities who were once waking up to gun shots and not alarm clocks,” Adams said.
Black folks been knew what it was in New York.
What are your thoughts on the rampant gentrification that’s happening in New York City?
