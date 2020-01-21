Yerrrrrrrr! NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Triggers The Kale And Kombucha Krowd With Scathing Anti-Gentrification Speech

Eric Adams Angers Whites Claiming Racism In Anti-Gentrification Speech

Melanin-deficient New Yorkers have their MetroCards in a bunch over comments that mayoral candidate Eric Adams said at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event with Al Sharpton’s National Action Network yesterday according to PIX11.

A passionate Adams, a potential mayoral candidate, told “new” New Yorkers they should “Go back to Iowa, you go back to Ohio. New York City belongs to the people that were here and made New York City what it is.”

White people angrier than the raisins entombed in their potato salad over Adams’ “racially charged” comments.

Likely mayoral candidate @BPEricAdams told gentrifiers, “Go back to Iowa! You go back to Ohio!” in a racially charged rant on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. https://t.co/2s89XkjPga via @NYDailyNews — Shant Shahrigian (@ShantRS) January 20, 2020

Others, like the Adams’ opponent in the mayoral race Loree Sutton, have taken the opportunity to score some political points.

There’s a destructive tendency to divide people by pitting one group against another. As Mayor, I will work in behalf of ALL New Yorkers, building alliances and developing creative strategies to make our great city affordable and welcoming to all.https://t.co/Eza0AfXuIx — Loree Sutton (@sutton4thecity) January 21, 2020

Adams further explained his comments on Twitter:

“Anyone can be a New Yorker, but not everyone comes to our city with the spirit of being part of our city,” Adams explained in a Twitter reply. “I have a problem with that, and I’m unapologetic in asking more of our new arrivals to communities who were once waking up to gun shots and not alarm clocks,” Adams said.

Black folks been knew what it was in New York.

Eric Adams was accurate. People are being displaced from their long-time homes; calling the cops on people and complaining about every single sound; if the vibrant neighborhood you chose to move into is too loud for you, then perhaps you should return from whence you've come. — VCB Von (@VCBVon) January 21, 2020

I wholeheartedly agree with his speech. Out of 8 people, I’m the only person on my team at work that was born and raised in NY. And every day I have to sit and listen to them insult, make fun of, and disrespect New York and it’s inhabitants. I hate it. https://t.co/bqakoZXUur — Granny Sam (@Siinclviir_) January 21, 2020

