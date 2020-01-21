Get This Man Some Help: Ex-NBA Baller Delonte West Violently Beaten In Heartbreaking Viral Video, Twitter Cracks Wack Jokes
Delonte West Beaten And Seen Speaking Incoherently In Viral Video
There’s a time and place for everything and now is the time and place for some empathy.
Yesterday, former NBA baller Delonte West was seen in a viral video being beaten and stomped on by a man in the streets of Washington, D.C.
West has long suffered from bipolar disorder and hasn’t been doing well the past few years as he’s been seen acting erratically in various places around the DMV.
In a separate video, West is seen sitting on the curb rambling incoherently about the unidentified man who attacked him with a gun.
Twitter, per usual, took the opportunity to make jokes about the situation. Those jokes were not well-received, especially by people like Delonte’s former teammate Jameer Nelson.
Back in 2016, Delonte’s brother Dmitri spoke to DailyMail about his brother’s condition.
“Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs,” Dmitri told the Daily Mail. “As far as I know, my brother was suffering from bipolar disorder.”
Someone needs to get that man some help and some of you need Jesus.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.