Fail From Grace: Tyler Perry’s Netflix Flick Is Getting DRAGGED To Wig Disaster Hell

Tyler Perry’s Netflix Flick Is Getting DRAGGED To Wig Disaster Hell

Tyler Perry is at it again. His new movie Fall From Grace has been blowing up Netflix and the internet and not for the best of reasons. The movie reportedly took five days to film and the proof is in the pudding. The movie is full of plot holes, directorial mistakes and enough bad wigs to put Randy Watson to shame.

As a result, Tyler has been taking a holy beating on the internet and it’s been ugly as hell. You hate to see it, literally.

Tyler Perry adjusting wig sizes on his characters using Windows Paint https://t.co/kToksbNW5o — mary j bulge (@hoeliceman) January 20, 2020

Twitter has delighted in bashing the director and his latest movie so bad that he’s tried to come out and defend it all but to no avail. This is going to get uglier (than his wigs) before it gets better. Peep the insanity.