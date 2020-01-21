RHOA: Kenya Vs. Tanya Got Ugly As Hell With THIS Wig Revelation And Twitter Destroyed THIS Person

Kenya Vs. Tanya Got Ugly As Hell With THIS Wig Revelation

Kenya Moore has a new enemy in the field and her name is Tanya Sam. Kenya tried to embarrass Tanya by insinuating that her man was out cheating and Tanya decided to unleash her secret weapon of her own. So while she was out at the spa with the rest of the cast, she revealed that Kenya *drumroll* WEARS A WIG! *GASP*

That was the big revelation? That is what’s going to take down Kenya? Ma’am. Kenya was born in this. She has spent a decade fighting the meanest, nastiest women in reality TV history and it’s going to take more than a wig revelation to take her down. Kenya isn’t going to take that sitting down and the war is just beginning.

Soo🤔Kenya decided to embarrass Tanya at the table in front of ppl, by bringing up her man talking to another woman…but got mad when Tanya exposed her for wearing a wig🙄..Kenya is really reaching to have beef w/somebody😒..GIRL BYE! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/lgiUa4ho4A — Geesh Keesh (@keesharo1) January 20, 2020

So Twitter clowned Tanya’s wig gossip but ALSO made fun of Kenya for trying to clown someone for the way her man acts when her own man acts like he doesn’t want anything to do with her. What’s up with that?

So they BOTH caught all sorts of slander and it was hilarious from top to bottom. Take a look…