M’Baku & M’Wahlberg: Netflix Drops Trailer For “Spenser Confidential” Starring Mark Wahlberg And Winston Duke [Video]

Mark Wahlberg And Winston Duke Star In Netflix Movie ‘Spenser Confidential’

We see Mark Wahlberg pretty frequently in one capacity or another but it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Winston Duke. Fortunately, M’Baku is back in our presence and we couldn’t be happier!

Netflix has released the trailer for a new streaming flick Spenser Confidential and it looks pretty damn good if we do say so ourselves.

If you’re a millennial you likely never saw the 80s TV show Spenser For Hire but this movie is a spin-off of that series about a Boston cop and his partner. Press play on the video below and check the new iteration of the popular program.

We not EEM gon’ hold you, this flick looks fun and funny as hell!