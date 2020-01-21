South Beach Bound K. Michelle Scoffs At Joining #LHHMIA, Calls Joseline A “Crackhead”

K. Michelle Scoffs At #LHHMIA Cast, Takes Shots At Joseline

K. Michelle is still on sour terms with Joseline Hernandez and doesn’t care to fix it, even though she’s moving to her city. A few years ago the ladies beefed on “Love and Hip Hop” and the beef was very real for K. because she’s still taking shots at the Puerto Rican Princess.

Kimberly recently had a going away party on the last season of “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” to celebrate her move to Miami. When asked by The Atlanta Black Star if fans could expect her on the new season of “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” franchise with her ex-bestie Hernandez, she replied, “Absolutely not.”

“Absolutely not,” K. Michelle said. “I just don’t do well with crackheads. I don’t. I don’t do well with drug addicts. I can’t… They don’t take no responsibility. I’m at a new place in life and I dont’ do it. If I know you on some stuff, I’m just gone leave you there with the stuff.”

Yikes!

Congratulations to K. on her move to Miami. Do YOU think these ladies could ever patch up their differences?