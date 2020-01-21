ANOTHER ONE! DJ Khaled & Wife Nicole Tuck Welcome Baby #2

Congratulations!

DJ Khaled And Wife Nicole Tuck Welcome Baby #2

Three years ago, DJ Khaled welcomed his first child, Asahd Khaled with his wife Nicole Tuck.

The super producer set social media on fire, Snapchatting the entire delivery–but most of us weren’t surprised since Khaled was in the peak of his Snapchat fame, where he shared almost everything with his followers.

Since Asahd’s birth, he’s already become the hardest working child in the world: executive producing albums, modeling for Jordan brand, and giving us the cutest smiles all over his personal Instagram page. But right when we think the Khaled family couldn’t get cuter, DJ Khaled broke the news last September that his wife Nicole was expecting baby boy number two.

Fast forward to 2020, Khaled took to Instagram to share the news that his baby boy was officially on the way and arrived in the world healthy as can be. In true DJ Khaled fashion, he gave all thanks “to the most high”!

GOD IS THE GREATEST! — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) January 20, 2020

This time around, Khaled & Nicole decided to keep the delivery as the extremely personal moment it is, not releasing any footage or child’s name, for now. But this is DJ Khaled we’re talking about, so rest assured he’ll bless us with some adorable pictures of his new baby boy sooner than later.

Khaled is one of the unofficial Kings of Miami, and with Super Bowl LIV coming in a few weeks and a newborn baby, he’s in for a busy few weeks ahead of him.

Congrats to DJ Khaled and Nicole on their brand new bundle of joy!