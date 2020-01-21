Seriously?! Emergency Manager Gets Fired After Puerto Ricans Discover A Warehouse Full Of Supplies

Emergency Manager Gets Fired Over Mismanagement Of Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s Emergency Services Director was fired this weekend after the discovery of a warehouse filled with supplies believed to be obtained following Hurricane Maria. Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced dismissed Carlos Acevedo on Saturday, and according to CNN, appointed Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes as a replacement.

In a video of the incident, residents can be seen opening the doors of a warehouse to reveal multiple pallets full of water and other emergency supplies. That’s when they began urging the government to give out the supplies to those in need, instead of keeping them hidden in the warehouse.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring help to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse,” said Gov. Vázquez in a statement.

She gave local officials a 48-hour period to investigate why the emergency aid was not delivered to the people, saying in a press conference on Sunday that there have been recent actions by government members that “are not acceptable” and will not be permitted any longer.

As for Acevedo, he has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that hundreds of pallets of water were handed out to residents in need during Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Karen cleanup efforts. He also claims the nearly 80 pallets were kept in a warehouse due to expired dates.

Ponce mayor María Meléndez commended Gov. Vázquez for how she handled the discovery of the supplies. “Our people suffered greatly bc of how Hurricane María was managed,” she said in a statement on Saturday. “We cannot allow history to repeat itself.”