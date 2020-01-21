Rihanna Teams Up With ‘i-D’ To Release ‘Rihannazine’ Featuring Interviews With Rico Nasty, Young M.A & More

Rihanna Teams Up With i-D To Release Rihannazine

Even though we still haven’t gotten that music we’re all waiting on, it’s hard to blame Rihanna, because she’s been in her bag lately.

The latest piece of art to come from the mind of RiRi is her collaboration with i-D, appropriately titled Rihannazine. Beside having Rihanna on the cover, the magazine features a selection of interviews that have been co-created and curated by the star herself.

This project spotlights prominent and emerging leaders who are “progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art, and activism—creating a more inclusive and diverse future,” explained Rihanna. Creators highlighted in the mag include Rico Nasty, Kelela, Young M.A, Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, Tarana Burke, and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

If you want to get your hands on one, Rihannazine is available online right now and will be released as a limited edition magazine in celebration of i-D’s 40th anniversary.

Check out some photos from the zine down below: