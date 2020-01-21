Rihanna Teams Up With ‘i-D’ To Release ‘Rihannazine’ Featuring Interviews With Rico Nasty, Young M.A & More

AFI FEST 2019 - Opening Night Gala - Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Queen And Slim'

Rihanna Teams Up With i-D To Release Rihannazine

Even though we still haven’t gotten that music we’re all waiting on, it’s hard to blame Rihanna, because she’s been in her bag lately.

The latest piece of art to come from the mind of RiRi is her collaboration with i-D, appropriately titled Rihannazine. Beside having Rihanna on the cover, the magazine features a selection of interviews that have been co-created and curated by the star herself.

This project spotlights prominent and emerging leaders who are “progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art, and activism—creating a more inclusive and diverse future,” explained Rihanna. Creators highlighted in the mag include Rico Nasty, Kelela, Young M.A, Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, Tarana Burke, and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

View this post on Instagram

In this film captured by Mario Sorrenti, Rihanna and her handpicked cast share their pearls of wisdom with i-D, to take with you into the new decade. ⁣ ⁣ i-D SPECIAL EDITION 01 2020⁣ ⁣ Director @mario_sorrenti⁣⁣ Editor-In-Chief & styling @alastairmckimm⁣⁣ Fashion director & styling @mr_carlos_nazario⁣ Casting director @samuel_ellis⁣ Video Editor @tomivin⁣ #Rihannazine available at i-Dstore.co⁣ ⁣ Cast⁣ @adesuwa⁣ @adutakech⁣ @alexademie⁣ @alvaclaire⁣ @amaelsesser⁣ @aminamuaddi⁣ @annaewers⁣ @anokyai⁣ @ohashuhlee⁣ @bellahadid⁣ @gigihadid⁣ @imaanhammam⁣ @uglyworldwide⁣ @jilla.tequila⁣ @kelelam⁣ @kenturah⁣ @kittycash⁣ @kylasorad⁣ @leikeli47⁣ @lenawaithe⁣ @mannatsirat⁣ @micarganaraz⁣ @mona_tougaard⁣ @mowalola⁣ @palomija⁣ @parrisgoebel⁣ @raisaflowers⁣ @renellaice⁣ @riconasty⁣ @badgalriri⁣ @roxanegay74⁣ @selenaforrest⁣ @sitabellan⁣ @_skylardiggins_⁣ @taranajaneen⁣ @tommygenesis⁣ @iamugbad⁣ @vanessavanjie⁣ @tightcorsetloosemorals ⁣ @yolandareneeking⁣ @youngma⁣ #ZadieSmith

A post shared by i-D (@i_d) on

If you want to get your hands on one, Rihannazine is available online right now and will be released as a limited edition magazine in celebration of i-D’s 40th anniversary.

 

Check out some photos from the zine down below:

View this post on Instagram

It goes one by one even two by two… 😜⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Presenting the back cover of ‘rihannazine’, a celebration of Rihanna’s ceaseless reign on the worlds of fashion, beauty and music, and i-D’s 40th anniversary, co-curated by @badgalriri herself.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Hit the link in bio to preorder #rihannazine exclusively at i-Dstore.co⁣⁣⁣ 🛒⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ [i-D SPECIAL EDITION 01 2020]⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Photography @mario_sorrenti⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Editor-In-Chief & styling @alastairmckimm⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Creative Director @lauragenninger @studio191ny⁣ Casting director @samuel_ellis⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair creative director @yusefhairnyc⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair @naphiisbeautifulhair⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Make-up Kanako Takase⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @badgalriri wears @fenty⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #Rihanna #Fenty⁣⁣⁣ ⁣

A post shared by i-D (@i_d) on

View this post on Instagram

Didn’t she tell you she was a savage?! 😳⁣ ⁣ ICYMI, i-D and @badgalriri have collaborated on a VERY limited edition zine. NBD. 😎⁣ ⁣ Turn post notifications on, as we spend the week celebrating the people offering all the inspiration you need for the new decade, handpicked by Rihanna. ⁣ ⁣ [i-D SPECIAL EDITION 01 2020]⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Hit the link in bio to preorder #rihannazine exclusively at i-Dstore.co⁣⁣⁣ 🛒⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ .⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Photography @mario_sorrenti⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Editor-In-Chief & styling @alastairmckimm⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Creative Director @lauragenninger @studio191ny⁣ Casting director @samuel_ellis⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair creative director @yusefhairnyc⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair @naphiisbeautifulhair⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Make-up Kanako Takase⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Image one & two: @badgalriri wears Shirt @rickowensonline. Bikini top⁣ @jadeswim (worn underneath). Sunglasses @fenty⁣⁣⁣ Image Three: Bomber jacket @balenciaga. Dress @melittabaumeister⁣ #Rihanna #Fenty

A post shared by i-D (@i_d) on

View this post on Instagram

#rihannazine Editor’s letter: “A new year. A new decade. i-D’s 40th anniversary. It’s hard not to reflect, but i-D has only ever reflected on the times we live in.⁣ ⁣ Reaching this milestone deserved something monumental. Something we’ve never done before in our 40-year history; and who better to collaborate with on this special edition than Rihanna, the woman that embodies charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent?⁣ ⁣ A woman who is a voice for change, inclusivity, authenticity, diversity, female empowerment and represents what it means to live your life to its full potential.⁣ ⁣ Working with Rihanna we handpicked the people featured in this project for many different reasons but what unites them is that everyone featured is incredibly inspirational.⁣ ⁣ I can’t thank everyone enough for being part of this special moment, and as for Ri, you blow my mind!⁣ ⁣ This is our 2020 manifesto… Enjoy.” – @alastairmckimm, i-D Editor-In-Chief ⁣ ⁣ [i-D SPECIAL EDITION 01 2020]⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Hit the link in bio to preorder #rihannazine exclusively at i-Dstore.co⁣⁣⁣ 🛒⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Photography @mario_sorrenti⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Editor-In-Chief & styling @alastairmckimm⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Creative Director @lauragenninger @studio191ny⁣ Casting director @samuel_ellis⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair creative director @yusefhairnyc⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair @naphiisbeautifulhair⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Make-up Kanako Takase⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @badgalriri wears @fenty⁣⁣⁣ #Rihanna #Fenty⁣

A post shared by i-D (@i_d) on

