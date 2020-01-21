Rihanna Teams Up With ‘i-D’ To Release ‘Rihannazine’ Featuring Interviews With Rico Nasty, Young M.A & More
Even though we still haven’t gotten that music we’re all waiting on, it’s hard to blame Rihanna, because she’s been in her bag lately.
The latest piece of art to come from the mind of RiRi is her collaboration with i-D, appropriately titled Rihannazine. Beside having Rihanna on the cover, the magazine features a selection of interviews that have been co-created and curated by the star herself.
This project spotlights prominent and emerging leaders who are “progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art, and activism—creating a more inclusive and diverse future,” explained Rihanna. Creators highlighted in the mag include Rico Nasty, Kelela, Young M.A, Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, Tarana Burke, and Bella and Gigi Hadid.
In this film captured by Mario Sorrenti, Rihanna and her handpicked cast share their pearls of wisdom with i-D, to take with you into the new decade.
If you want to get your hands on one, Rihannazine is available online right now and will be released as a limited edition magazine in celebration of i-D’s 40th anniversary.
Check out some photos from the zine down below:
Presenting the back cover of 'rihannazine', a celebration of Rihanna's ceaseless reign on the worlds of fashion, beauty and music, and i-D's 40th anniversary, co-curated by @badgalriri herself.
i-D and @badgalriri have collaborated on a VERY limited edition zine.
"A new year. A new decade. i-D's 40th anniversary. It's hard not to reflect, but i-D has only ever reflected on the times we live in. Reaching this milestone deserved something monumental. Something we've never done before in our 40-year history; and who better to collaborate with on this special edition than Rihanna, the woman that embodies charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent? A woman who is a voice for change, inclusivity, authenticity, diversity, female empowerment and represents what it means to live your life to its full potential. Working with Rihanna we handpicked the people featured in this project for many different reasons but what unites them is that everyone featured is incredibly inspirational. I can't thank everyone enough for being part of this special moment, and as for Ri, you blow my mind! This is our 2020 manifesto… Enjoy." – @alastairmckimm, i-D Editor-In-Chief
