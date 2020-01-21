The Internet Is Using Rihanna’s Breakup As An Excuse To Beg For Her Album And The Results Are Jokessss

The Internet Is Using Rihanna’s Breakup As An Excuse To Beg For Her Album

Rihanna is single, y’all. We’re pretty sure you already heard this, right? Right. Well, all this time the internet is also clamoring for a Rihanna album. So do you think anyone is giving her the grace and care she needs to get over her breakup? No! Everyone is using the breakup to either speculate that the album is coming, beg for the album or blame the breakup not he lack of album.

Y’all have no chill.

Rihanna said here’s that new single y’all been asking for or whatever 😂 https://t.co/SMCeU30E5D — Caribbean Public Defender (@islandpapi_) January 18, 2020

The entire net is freaking out over the whole thing. We wanted her single but not like this. At last we can all laugh at the thirst, right? Take a look at the comedy flowing from our thirst…