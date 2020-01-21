How YOU Spillin?! Wendy Williams Says Her Homegirl NeNe Leakes Is Quitting #RHOA & Hiding A Secret

Wendy Williams Says Her Homegirl NeNe Leakes Is Quitting #RHOA

Wendy Williams isn’t really the best at holding water, but surely her #RHOA homegirl should know that.

Wendy caused a commotion today when she shared that NeNe Leakes is “quitting” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The talk show host was having a sitdown with Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell and shared the news adding that NeNe’s carrying a secret a.k.a. “the weight of a huge thing.”

HMMMMMM.

“I took a break in-between commercials. I had to go to the bathroom, so I looked at my phone in between commercials and NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,'” claimed Wendy. “9:08 this morning. I’m surprised I got it because I have no service in my office, but I got it.” “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her,” Williams added, “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

A shocked O’Connell pressed for answers and wondered if everything was okay with Gregg Leakes.

“Gregg is not sick, I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it,” Wendy added. “In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. You’ve got that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts. When she shared it with me, I cried with her. […] “I am misty,” said Wendy, “I can’t even tell you behind the scenes.” “But if she keeps carrying this burden, you know what I’m saying, you know how you carry a secret long enough…NeNe, you need that platform to explain, that’s all,” she concluded. “I’m telling you, NeNe, don’t quit! I can’t believe I’ve come to this.”

Damn. That clip, of COURSE, took off and TooFab got first dibs on the followup. The publication spoke with NeNe’s rep who denied that the RHOA OG is quitting the show. Instead, she said she was just “venting” to her friend.

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

WELP!

