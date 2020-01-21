Will You Be Watching? YG, Roddy Ricch & More To Perform For The Grammy Awards’ Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

The Grammys Reveal The Performers For Nipsey Hussle Tribute

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are going down on Sunday, January 26. In preparation for the ceremony, The Academy has revealed which artists will be featured during a special tribute performance honoring Nipsey Hussle, who is up for multiple awards.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” Ken Ehrlich, the Grammys’ executive producer, said in a press release on Tuesday. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

The performers announced for the tribute segment include YG, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, John Legend, and Kirk Franklin.

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California this weekend with Alicia Keys returning as host. The late great Nipsey Hussle is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks in the Middle” featuring Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch, along with Best Rap/Sung Performance for his John Legend and DJ Khaled collab “Higher.”

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.