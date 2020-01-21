Not For The Faint Of Heart: Watch The Weeknd’s New Visual For “Blinding Lights” [Video]

The Weeknd Releases A New Video For His Track “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd dropped “Blinding Lights” back in late November, and now, the song finally has a visual to go along with it.

The video shows the aftermath of what fans previously saw during the “Heartless” visual, as Abel takes a drive through Las Vegas. The euphoria of his joyride is cut short after he gets serenaded by a woman, only to find himself in an altercation with some unfriendly individuals.

Check out the video for “Blinding Lights” down below.