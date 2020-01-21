Impeachment-In-Motion: Watch The Live Stream Of 53% Of White Women’s President Donald J. Trump’s Senate Trial [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
SWITZERLAND-US-POLITICS-ECONOMY-DIPLOMACY-WEF-DAVOS

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

Donald Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial Live Stream

Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing officially starts today in the Senate.

Today will be spent hearing arguments on both sides about everything from trial rules, to when and if witnesses will be called and if new evidence will be introduced.

It won’t be very dramatic or exciting but it will be history. Trump is just the third president in U.S. history to face removal from office under impeachment.

Watch the entire trial in the live stream below.

This is gonna be a s#!t show. SMH.

Categories: Bolitics, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News

