Regoonited? Rich Homie Quan Says This Needs To Happen Before Making New Music With Young Thug

Rich Homie Quan Talks Reuniting With Young Thug

Just a few years ago, you couldn’t turn on any radio station without hearing a fire track by Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug. But ever since the Rich Gang crew parted ways in 2016, we haven’t heard as much from Rich Homie — until now. The “Walk Thru” rapper recently dropped his latest album Coma and has making his rounds on the media circuit, kicking it off with a super candid interview on DJ Scream’s Big Facts Podcast. Since we haven’t heard from Quan in a minute, there were lots of topics for him to touch on, including the current status of his relationship with Young Thug.

On working with Thugger again, Quan said:

“Pull up on me and let’s just chop it up. Before we even get to songs or anything, I wanna just see where bro’s mind is mentally, because to this day we still ain’t just have no conversation. It was more like people around us talking as opposed to me and bro just sittin’ down and having that conversation.”

On the real reason behind their creative split, he added:

“You gotta think, at that time, we were both hungry and we both just take off. And like I just said, it’s straight up egos and people around us talking. That shit happened fast.”

