Another Day, Another Drama: Police Swarm Antonio Brown’s House As He’s Accused Of Felony Battery And Burglary

Antonio Brown Accused Of Felony Battery And Burglary At His Florida Home

Antonio Brown is once again in trouble with the law.

According to a TMZ report, police have swarmed to the former Patriot/Raider/Steeler baller’s home in Hollywood, Florida in what they call “an active scene”.

There are very little details available at this time but police are saying that Brown is being accused of felony battery and burglary connected to an incident with a moving company’s truck driver. Two sources say that someone on the scene is injured and there is a person who is not Brown is in the back seat of a patrol car.

A “ton” of police cars have reportedly pulled up on Antonio’s block and as of 1:30pm PST they were trying to get him come out of his house peacefully.

A source on the ground say that a friend of Antonio’s has already been arrested in connection with this incident.

We’ll have more details as police release them.