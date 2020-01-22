Boooo Sports! Kansas And Kansas State Catch Flagrantly Foul Fade Into A Crowd Of Disabled Jayhawks Fans

Kansas And Kansas State Basketball Players Get Into Bench-Clearing Brawl

S#!t got funkier than an old batch of collard greens last night inside Allen Fieldhouse at the very end of the Kansas vs. Kansas State basketball game.

Kansas had the game won handily 80-59 but just as the clock was about to read 0:00 Silvio De Sousa blocked KSU DaJuan Gordon’s last-second lay-up and stood over him in a taunting manner.

That’s all it took to get it crackin’. Press play below to see what happened next…

The fight spilled into the area designation for people with disabilities. Ugly, ugly, ugly. Suspensions are afoot.