Candlelit Coupled Up: Newly Single Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Grabbing Dinner With Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma

Vanessa Hudgens And Kyle Kuzma Spotted Grabbing Dinner

Only a few days after news broke that Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Austin Butler, called it quits, the “Sneakernight” singer was seen out with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.

TMZ obtained photos of the newly-single actress and the baller out together on Tuesday night, enjoying a fancy Italian dinner at Lilia in Brooklyn. The Los Angeles Lakers are in town to play The Knicks tonight at Madison Square Garden, and it looks like Kuzma is making the most of his cross-country trip.

Vanessa Hudgens Grabs Dinner With Lakers' Kyle Kuzma https://t.co/IjLEagc0aV — TMZ (@TMZ) January 22, 2020

While it’s unclear whether or not this candlelit dinner is actually a date, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Vanessa and Kyle interact. Only a few days prior, Kuz posted a photo in his purple and gold uniform following the team’s win against Houston writing, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” in his caption.

Fans noticed Hudgens jumping into the comments earlier this week, writing, “Ya we doooo.”

Who knows, maybe we’ll see the High School Musical star at MSG tonight to support her new man-friend!