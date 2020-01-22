Ally-Oop: Kobe Bryant Says There Are Some Lady Ballers Who Could Compete In The NBA “Right Now”

Kobe Bryant Says He Believes Some Women Could Play In NBA Right Now

Kobe Bryant said what he said.

The Laker legend spoke to CNN recently and was asked about his thoughts on women playing in the NBA one day. The Mamba didn’t bite his tongue:

Speaking exclusively to CNN, the LA Lakers legend said: “I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly. “There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it.”

“Who?”, you ask? Kobe called them by name:

“Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them,” he said.

These ladies are no doubt ballers that’s not even a question. Do you believe they could hold their own night after night in the NBA? That is a question.