SMH: 3 Injured In Shooting At Fashion Show Mall Along The Las Vegas Strip

Fashion Show Mall Shooting Leaves Three Injured

According to Las Vegas police, three people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday night at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to reports from FOX5, parents of several employees said that their children were notified by text of an incident and to stay in place. Entrances to the mall at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road were closed off just after the call came in about 6:15 p.m. on January 21.

Three people were injured in the shooting in what appeared to be an isolated incident, while police on scene said there didn’t appear to be any further threat to the public.

“I had just got done helping a customer and heard something loud but I thought someone had just dropped a board,” said Luis Cazares, who was working at a store in the mall at the time of the shooting. “After that, I heard another one go off and then everybody just starts running and screaming.”

Luis works at Shoe Palace inside the Fashion Show Mall. He told me he saw people running and screaming – his manager told him there was a shooting. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/PogU8SyvPN — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) January 22, 2020

The incident started with an altercation inside the mall , according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Dori Koren. Details of what led up to the shooting are still being investigated.

The mall was evacuated shortly after the shooting. Police said they were still looking for a suspect or suspects, but said they were no longer at the mall on Tuesday after the incident.