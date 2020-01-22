For Your Viewing Pleasure: Here’s What You Should Be Watching On Netflix In February [Video]

Netflix Drops A Teaser Trailer For The New Content Coming In February 2020

Netflix will be uploading that new-new in February and they’ve released a lil’ teaser to whet your appetite for hilarious and thought-provoking content.

Whether you’re into comedy specials, sitcoms, family shows, kid shows, drama, it’s all there for you while you sit on your couch in your underwear and devour snacks.

Press play down below to find out how you’ll be spending your next 30 days.

Our bodies are ready.