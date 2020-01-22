R. Kelly’s Lawyer Pleads With Judge To Reveal Jane Does’ Identity; Says Singer Can’t Mount Defense Without Gov’t Naming Names (Exclusive)

R. Kelly Facing Several Cases Related To Sex Abuse

R. Kelly claims he can’t properly defend himself in his federal racketeering case unless the government outs two of his alleged victims.

Lawyers for the disgraced singer filed court papers earlier this month pleading with a New York federal judge to force the government to identify two “Jane Does” so he can form a defense, BOSSIP can reveal.

However, the feds balked at giving up the names because they say Kelly has tried to intimidate witnesses and otherwise obstruct case proceedings and stop them from going forward. The government instead wants to hand over its evidence two weeks before trial and point to a woman named Faith Rodgers, who is suing Kelly for knowingly transmitting an STD to her – she said one of Kelly’s associates threatened to release nude photos of her unless she backed off.

The feds accused Kelly, 52, of running a criminal enterprise that ferried schoolgirls from around the country to him to be sexually assaulted.

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg contends that Kelly is a pathetic shell of himself with no money or friends and he is physically unable to intimidate anyone. The lawyer’s letter also confirms that Kelly’s ex gal pal Azriel Clary has left the fold; he said the disgraced singer now visited by just Joycelyn Savage and his legal team.

Kelly is facing two state and two federal lawsuits related to criminal sex abuse of schoolgirls. He has denied any wrongdoing. Kelly’s first federal trial is set to begin in April 2020. He’s set to face his changes in New York in May 2020, his court papers state.

A judge has not yet ruled on Kelly’s request.