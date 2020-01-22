Meemaw Majesty: Bae Of The Day Bernice Burgos Is Out Here Looking Her Best Yet And It’s Quite Amazing

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

2019 Soulfrito Festival

Source: Arik McArthur / Getty

Bernice Burgos And Daughter Look Incredible

Bernice Burgos is one of the baddest baddies in the game, but you already knew that. Every time we post her and remind people that she is a grandmother, someone always comes back confused and even more intrigued. Then we remind you that she still looks like this:

View this post on Instagram

All this winter, I needed some heat #tbt 🥶🍫

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

We don’t care what work has or hasn’t been done, we just know that she looks goodt. We also need to point out the fact that her daughter, Ashley, is a baddie too. So maybe it runs in the family?

Who knows, but whatever the case we need to take a moment and recognize that at age 39 Bernice Burgos is in her prime and it’s quite a sight to behold. Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

ONESIES OUT NOW!!! 🛍@shopboldandbeautiful

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

View this post on Instagram

Who Made You 🤩 #tbt

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

View this post on Instagram

💋 Dress: @getdivastouch

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    One of my faves 🤩

    A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Make you wanna stay in😉 @fashionnova #AD

    A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.