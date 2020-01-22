Meemaw Majesty: Bae Of The Day Bernice Burgos Is Out Here Looking Her Best Yet And It’s Quite Amazing
- By Bossip Staff
Bernice Burgos And Daughter Look Incredible
Bernice Burgos is one of the baddest baddies in the game, but you already knew that. Every time we post her and remind people that she is a grandmother, someone always comes back confused and even more intrigued. Then we remind you that she still looks like this:
We don’t care what work has or hasn’t been done, we just know that she looks goodt. We also need to point out the fact that her daughter, Ashley, is a baddie too. So maybe it runs in the family?
Who knows, but whatever the case we need to take a moment and recognize that at age 39 Bernice Burgos is in her prime and it’s quite a sight to behold. Take a look…
