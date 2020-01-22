Excuse Us? Here’s What Happened When Orlando Brown Said He Had THIS Sexual Encounter With Nick Cannon
Orlando Brown Claims He Had A Sexual Encounter With Nick Cannon
Orlando Brown has bee laying relatively low as of late after going viral for his pretty off-kilter (to be nice) interviews and interactions. Remember when he said that Raven gave him that “Mmm bop”?! Exactly. Every time he pops up he has something to say that dominates the internet for hours and even days. Well for some reason Brown decided to pop back up with another wowzer.
This time Orlando took to IG to le the world know that Nick Cannon, um, perform oral sex on him once before. Brown also said he liked it, so, good job Nick? Or whatever?
We don’t quite know what is going on or where this came from but we do know that this is going to make for a hell of an episode of Wild N’ Out with jokes flying from the Red and Black teams. We seriously doubt Orlando is saying anything remotely true here but, hey, it’s quite okay if it is true, fellas.
The internet is baffled and surprised to say the least with some pretty wild results. Hit the flip and see what’s up.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.