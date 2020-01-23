Apryl Jones Talks Passing On The Game & A$AP Rocky’s ‘Good D*ck’ And Having Faulty Knees On ‘Brunch With Tiffany’[Video]

Apryl Jones Visits Brunch With Tiffany

Apryl Jones is still shaking the table with her mouth! The reality star is highly sort after, she says in her interview with Tiffany Pollard, and she isn’t afraid to drop names.

Not that she’s shy about it, she would’ve smashed them right back.

“At this point, it’s like, you’re right, I f*cked every single one of them because that’s what you want to hear, so that’s what they captured,” she told Tiffany. “Not that I have . I would have no problem when, sh*t, I should have. I mean, I should have f*cked The Game when I had the opportunity.”

She continues:

“And y’know A$AP, they said A$AP in there … Shaquille O’Neal.”

Salacious but Apryl isn’t the big ole freak everyone says she is. She says her knees are faulty and that stops the party early sometimes.

