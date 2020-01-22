George Washington Carver Wept: Mr. Peanut DeadAt Age 104, Sacrifices Himself To Save Wesley Snipes And Matt Walsh [Video]

Mr. Peanut Dies In Super Bowl Commercial Starring Wesley Snipes And Matt Walsh

Super Bowl LIV (54, not club LIV) is right around the corner and you already know what that means! Utterly ridiculous and over-the-top commercials!

Today we get a peek at the new Planters peanuts commercial and well…let’s just say you should wear black while you watch the big game regardless of which team you’re rooting for.

Press play to peep the TV spot.

It’s been a good run. Condolences to the family.