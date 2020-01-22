BLOOOP! Here’s What NeNe Thinks About Loose-Lipped Wendy Fueling THOSE #RHOA Rumors

Here’s What NeNe Leakes Thinks About Wendy Williams Fueling THOSE #RHOA Rumors

Remember when we told you that Wendy Williams shockingly shared that her friend NeNe Leakes is quitting #RHOA?

As previously reported Wendy said NeNe told her she was “done” with the Bravo show after admitting her frustrations. Not only that Wendy claimed that NeNe’s carrying a huge secret that she should share with viewers on RHOA.

“NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,'” claimed Wendy. “9:08 this morning. I’m surprised I got it because I have no service in my office, but I got it.” “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her,” Williams added, “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

“In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. You’ve got that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts. When she shared it with me, I cried with her.

Oh bwoy.

NeNe’s rep later denied Wendy’s claims and said the RHOA O.G. was “just venting.” Not only that, NeNe literally posted “Who said dat?!”

Now NeNe’s speaking out again and it’s clear that she’s none too pleased with her friend.

”Private conversations should be left in private!” tweeted NeNe. “What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days.”

Private conversations—-like the “audio” Yovanna had with Cynthia? Or when NeNe told Eva she took her mic off but didn’t and let producers pick up their private convo?

Sure thing!

