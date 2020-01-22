WTF: North Carolina Cop Suspended For Leaving 8-Year Old Daughter Naked In The Car Outside Bar 

Off-Duty Cop Leaves 8-Year Old Daughter Naked In His Car

Even off-duty cops can’t get their jobs right these days. Wilmington Lt. Matthew Malone was arrested back in October eight-year-old daughter was found naked and alone in his car. According to reports, Malone, who was off-duty at the time, was at a nearby bar with his wife enjoying an Oktoberfest celebration .

On Wednesday, a judge ordered the release of body camera video that shows the moments that led to a police lieutenant’s suspension. The Daily Mail:

Someone heard the 8-year-old and called 911. It happened outside Ogden Tap Room during the establishment’s Oktoberfest celebration. Bystanders called 911 to report seeing Malone’s daughter relieving herself in the middle of the parking lot in the nude and calling for help. Malone told deputies girl’s clothes got wet from going down a slide in the rain, so she asked to take them off in the car and then fell asleep.

As of now, no charges have been filed against Malone or his wife. However, the lieutenant has been suspended for two measly weeks without pay. Prosecutors concluded that the incident did not “rise to the level of child neglect or abuse” and argued that Malone’s profession played no role in the decision not to file charges against him.

Yeah, ok.