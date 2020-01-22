BOSSIPSounds: Stop What You’re Doing And Watch “Yams Interlude” By Grip From The Album ‘Snubnose’ [Video]

Grip Releases Music Video From ‘Snubnose’ Album Called “Yams Interlude”

If you are unfamiliar with an Atlanta MC named Grip then allow us to do you a solid and hip you to game.

Grip is from the east side of the city, Decatur, Georgia and he’s seen some s#!t. Some of the s#!t he’s seen has been written to music and recorded for our aural pleasure on an album called Snubnose. Say “thank you, Grip!”.

Yesterday, the most engaging storyteller to come out of ATL in several years released his new music video for “Yams Interlude”. Now, before you go sloshing your mind around in the gutter, “Yams Interlude” is about Grip’s beloved cousin who he hopes to be reconnected with very soon.

Until then, we have this music video to watch over-and-over-and-over-and-over again.

Ayeeeeee!