For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Wale Perform On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Series [Video]

Watch Wale Perform On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Series (Video)

Wale is still in the full swing of promotion mode for his latest project, Wow.. That’s Crazy. Last week, the rapper dropped the Teyana Taylor-directed video for his single, “Love.. (Her Fault)” featuring Bryson Tiller.

During his promo run, it’s only right that Wale drops by NPR to give fans what they really want: a Tiny Desk performance. The video starts with the DC native performing his very first hit and properly ends with a rendition of his latest, all while mixing in songs from throughout his career in between.

Still never done tiny desk .. and it’s like 20 min away … — Wale (@Wale) September 20, 2019

Wale manifested that Teyana Taylor would direct a video off his album with a tweet, and as we all know, that came true. Now, another manifestation is coming true, as the rapper tweeted about NPR’s offices being 20 minutes away from him before getting his very own Tiny Desk concert. Clearly, the universe is showing Wale all types of love.

You can peep the setlist and watch the entire Tiny Desk concert down below.

SET LIST

“Lotus Flower Bomb”

“LoveHate Thing”

“CC White”

“Sexy Lady”

“Sue Me”

“On Chill”