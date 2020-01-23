Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 11th Annual AAFCA Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Issa Rae The African American Film Critics Association's 11th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Taglyan Cultural Complex

Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews / Splash News

Issa Rae, Mara Brock Akil, Bong Joon Ho Attend AAFCA Awards

Black Hollywood came out in force for the African American Film Critics Association’s 11th Annual AAFCA Awards which were held at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in L.A. on Wednesday night. Some of our faves were at the event including Issa Rae, Simone Missick, Mara Brock Akil, Garcelle Beauvais, Tichina Arnold, Matthew Cherry, Big Jon Platt and Lil Rel Howery.

Simone Missick The African American Film Critics Association's 11th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Taglyan Cultural Complex

Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews / Splash News

Garcelle Beauvais The African American Film Critics Association's 11th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Taglyan Cultural Complex

Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews / Splash News

Bong Joon Ho The African American Film Critics Association's 11th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Taglyan Cultural Complex

Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews / Splash News

We were happy to see acclaimed “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho graced the place as well.

Have a gander at the photos below and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Black Girl Magic

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.