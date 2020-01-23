Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 11th Annual AAFCA Awards?

Issa Rae, Mara Brock Akil, Bong Joon Ho Attend AAFCA Awards

Black Hollywood came out in force for the African American Film Critics Association’s 11th Annual AAFCA Awards which were held at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in L.A. on Wednesday night. Some of our faves were at the event including Issa Rae, Simone Missick, Mara Brock Akil, Garcelle Beauvais, Tichina Arnold, Matthew Cherry, Big Jon Platt and Lil Rel Howery.

We were happy to see acclaimed “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho graced the place as well.

Have a gander at the photos below and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!