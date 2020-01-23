DJ Envy Snags Mary J. Blige’s Mansion In Bargain Sale (Exclusive)

“Breakfast Club” DJ Purchases Queen Of Hip Hop Soul’s NJ Estate

DJ Envy inked a major deal with Mary J. Blige to purchase her multimillion-dollar estate in New Jersey at a VERY deep discount, BOSSIP can reveal.

DJ Envy and his wife Gia closed on Blige’s former home on Jan. 22 in a deal that will see them pay less than half of what Blige bought it for and allow the veteran singer to shift a property that she’d struggled to keep out of foreclosure.

Under the terms of their agreement, the couple bought the mansion for $5.5 million. Blige bought the estate in 2008 for $12.3 million, and at more than 13,000 square feet, it has all the trappings of the home of a diva: eight bedrooms, 13 baths, a movie theater, wine tasting room, a fitness center and indoor basketball court set on more than four acres.

When an inspection of the estate later revealed that it needed serious repairs to its heating, water filtration and lighting systems, Envy asked Blige for a $300,000 credit on the sale price to fix them. Blige balked at Envy’s request, and even though Envy later agreed to purchase the estate as is, she abruptly backed out of the sale last month, his court papers said.

DJ Envy briefly sued Blige to force her to honor their contract, however, they were able to move forward with the sale and the case was withdrawn, court records obtained by BOSSIP show.

Lawyers for both Blige and DJ Envy did not return requests for comment.