“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Sam Pops The Question To Egypt Onstage!!! [VIDEO]

Sam’s Onstage Proposal Irks Briana And Tee Tee

This season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” has been leading up to a big proposal from Sam and tonight’s episode it will finally happen. We’ve got an exclusive clip of the big moment. Check it out below:

Really sweet proposal. But what do you think about the Joker makeup?

Here’s more about the episode:

Sam’s proposal goes off without a hitch and triggers further investigation. Angela bursts into tears when she faces tragedy and heartbreak. Vanessa meets with Master P and is caught back in the middle of a major rivalry between Angela and Romeo.

GROWING UP HIP HOP– “IS THAT THE JOKER?” – Airs Thursday, January 23rd at 9/8C

Will you be watching?