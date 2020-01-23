“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Sam Pops The Question To Egypt Onstage!!! [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Growing Up Hip Hop

Source: WE tv / Via WE tv

Sam’s Onstage Proposal Irks Briana And Tee Tee

This season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” has been leading up to a big proposal from Sam and tonight’s episode it will finally happen. We’ve got an exclusive clip of the big moment. Check it out below:

Really sweet proposal. But what do you think about the Joker makeup?

Here’s more about the episode:

Sam’s proposal goes off without a hitch and triggers further investigation. Angela bursts into tears when she faces tragedy and heartbreak. Vanessa meets with Master P and is caught back in the middle of a major rivalry between Angela and Romeo.

GROWING UP HIP HOP– “IS THAT THE JOKER?” – Airs Thursday, January 23rd at 9/8C

Will you be watching?

