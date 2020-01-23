Broccoli City Fest Announces Megan Thee Stallion & Da Baby As Headliners, Herbivore Hysteria Ensues

Broccoli City Fest Announces Megan Thee Stallion & Da Baby As Headliners

Another year, another BOMB Broccoli City Fest on the horizon. This year the Washington, D.C. based fest will be headlined by DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch. Other performers include Burna Boy, (our Shea Butter Baby) Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, IDK, Lucky Daye, Soulection and more.

The news was announced Tuesday alongside a special promo code for a $69.50 presale. The presale tickets to the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium held event sold out in minutes.

In addition to the music, guests at the eco-friendly fest will enjoy the Broccoli World Carnival featuring “thrill rides”, selfie art activations, pop-up market place vendors, a curated cannabis experience and VIP lounges.

Broccoli City Fest’s 2020 announcement has been trending online and quickly caused herbivore hysteria in particular from folks GEEKED to see Megan Thee Stallion sizzle the stage.

Me front row at Broccoli City when Meg the Stallion booty sweat land on me pic.twitter.com/3IUq8Rt9hW — Orin Kashiki (@Supermari64) January 22, 2020

Me getting escorted out of broccoli city festival after throwing my drawls at Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/ketam8o7OW — TMONEY$$ (@darealdroboy) January 22, 2020

Y’ALL. ARE. CRAZY.

Ticket sales will reopen January 24, general admission starts at $79.

The 2020 Broccoli City Festival is set for May 7 — 9; will YOU be attending???