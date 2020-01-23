In White Folks News: Michelle Carter Gets Early Prison Release Following Texting Suicide Conviction

WATCH: Michelle Carter was freed Thursday morning after serving most of a 15-month prison sentence. She was convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself. She was released early on good behavior and will now serve probation. https://t.co/kXUAsY1HXm pic.twitter.com/2SAbPAi2Zq

“Ms. Carter has been a model inmate here at the Bristol County House of Corrections,” a spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said. “She has participated in a variety of programs, held a job inside the jail, has been polite to our staff and volunteers, has gotten along with the other inmates, and we’ve had no discipline issues with her whatsoever.”

Michelle Carter’s “texting suicide” case captivated the nation and had everyone arguing over whether someone should be convicted for encouraging someone else’s suicide.