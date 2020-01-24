About Time: Tinder Finally Adding New Features Like A Panic Button To Protect Users

Tinder Finally Set To Add New Features Aimed At Upping User Protection

Tinder has been the undisputed champion of online dating sites since its creation in 2012. If you’re looking for entertainment by way of cheesy pick-up lines, formal hookups, or long-lasting love Tinder is an all-in-one place for just about anyone.

Just like some of the other big tech apps involving person-to-person meet-ups such as Uber and Lyft, Tinder has a red hot problem on its hands, the safety of its users. With sex trafficking at an all-time high, criminals are turning to technology to lure their victims. And it’s not just sex traffickers–some of the dating hopefuls using the app just aren’t most sane people in the world, and anyone can put up a front as a decent human being when creating a profile online but once you’re alone with a complete stranger, it’s already way too late.

This week, Tinder has announced forthcoming changes that they hope will help with some of these reoccurring issues. With these changes, the app is working to not only keep their users safer, but they want to change the culture of online dating all around.

According to reports from CNN, the dating app is adding new safety features, including a panic button that alerts safety authorities if something goes wrong during a date. Tinder has also added the ability to check-in, telling friends where the daters are. Users within the United States will receive the free new tools next Tuesday in a brand new section of the app called the Safety Center.

Hopefully, these new features being introduced will help keep our women (and men) safer on their quest for love and/or fun. While you should always be weary of your surroundings, tools that can help you be more at ease while on a date are always a plus.