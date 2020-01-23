Happy Birthday: Draya Michele Displays Her Aquarius Cakes In A B-Day Thong

Happy Birthday! Draya Michele Turns 35

Happy Birthday to the incredibly fine and thick Draya Michele. The ex-reality star and entrepreneur turned 35 today. In celebration, Draya blessed her IG followers with this photo of her perfect cakes in a thong.

Whew! She looks good.

Last night, the mother of two was seen out and about heading to a party in Hollyweird. Draya was accompanied by two friends and a bodyguard. Recently, she announced that she was single and ready to mingle again. We’re sure she won’t have a problem finding quality male attention in this pink party dress and clear heels.

Are YOU feeling Draya’s birthday get up?

Happy Birthday Draya!