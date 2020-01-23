Facebook Watch Renews Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Red Table Talk” Through 2022, Adds Gloria Estefan Spinoff

Facebook Watch Renews “Red Table Talk,” Adds Gloria Estefan

The Smiths are having the best January everrrr that started with Will’s “Bad Boys For Life” success and continued with Jada inking a 3-year extension for “Red Table Talk” that keeps the hit Daytime Emmy-nominated series exclusively on Facebook Watch with new episodes streaming through 2022.

But wait, there’s more: Facebook Watch also ordered “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” starring Pop icon Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician Emily Estefan and her niece and Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lili Estefan – three generations of women, for a spicy Miami edition of the popular franchise that’s sure to be another social media obsession.

“I’m incredibly proud of ‘Red Table Talk,’ and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” said Pinkett-Smith of the exciting new deal.

“‘Red Table Talk’ has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

“Red Table Talk” Season 3 coming soon!