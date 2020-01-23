BOSSIPSound: Doja Cat Drops New Mayhem Music Video For “Boss B!t¢h” From ‘Birds Of Prey’ Soundtrack [Video]

Doja Cat Drops Music Video For “Boss B*tch” From ‘Birds Of Prey’ Soundtrack

Doja Cat has our full attention.

The colorful, give-no-f**ks, rapper recorded a lil’ sum’n sum’n for the Birds Of Prey soundtrack “Boss B*tch” and today we get to hear it AND see it via music video.

Press play down bottom to check it out.

Hate it or love it?!?