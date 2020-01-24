Danny Trejo, BMX Pro Nigel Sylvester & DJ Beverly Bond Help Launch Polaris’ 2020 Slingshot Roadster

Off-Road Vehicle Manufacturer Launches Redesigned Three Wheeled Auto

Polaris brought out its celebrity friends to unveil its new redesign of the Slingshot open-air vehicle.

The automaker unveiled its new 2020 Slingshot, a three-wheeled convertible-style roadster, during a big reveal at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas last week.

Polaris CEO Scott Wine showed off the new model at a launch party in front of an audience that included actor Danny Trejo, BMX pro-Nigel Sylvester, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, “Black Girls Rock” founder DJ Beverly Bond and social media influencer Ana Cheri.

The new vehicle comes with bells and whistles like an LCD display with GPS, a redesigned front end with LED lighting, an upgraded four-cylinder engine that goes from zero to 60 in five seconds and a keyless start.

But the real game-changer is that the new model will have an optional automatic transmission. The previous Slingshot incarnations were only available with a manual one.

We wanted “to give you an open-air experience that you cannot get from a traditional two-wheel motorcycle or an automobile, Slingshot lead designer Tiger Bracy said. “It sits at a sweet spot right in the middle of both of those segments. And that’s why we went there.”

Polaris invited media and influencers to test-drive the new model last week through the mountains, desert canyons and rocky outcrops around Nevada’s Hoover Dam and Lake Mead. This reporter was among the first to drive the vehicle and I must say that riding in a Slingshot will change the way that you experience the road.

I found the Slingshot easy to maneuver, and as I drove, I watched the stunning desert scenery unfold in front of me to a soundtrack of old school hip-hop, thanks to the Bluetooth enabled sound system. It was a thrilling way to get out and see the country, and Bracy said it was all part of the design.

“What’s nice about the Slingshot is that the vehicle speaks to the consumer in such a way that no other product that we build does,” Bracy said. “So I’m really proud of that.”