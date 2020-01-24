Fairytale? The Internet Won’t Stop REACTING To Safaree And Erica Mena’s Wedding Shenanigans

The Internet Won’t Stop REACTING To Safaree And Erica Mena’s Wedding

The internet is still buzzing from the Safaree and Erica Mena wedding on the past episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York. They’ve been a powder keg of a relationship we have been waiting to combust since it got announced by they seem to really, genuinely have love for one another. Will this thing actually…last?

Twitter is skeptical as hell and has a TON of jokes, but they can’t deny that the wedding itself had them pretty verklempt. People were crying through the hate and the tears and it’s all pretty hilarious. We love the slander and emotion this wedding brought out so take a look…