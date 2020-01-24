Love & Maturity: Tamar’s Ex-Hubby And Current Boyfriend Are Bonding In Selfie

Tamar Braxton’s Ex And Boyfriend Hang Out

A photo of Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso and her estranged husband Vincent Herbert hugging has her fans feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. It wasn’t that long ago what Tamar and ex-hubby Vince were at each other’s throats amid divorce. Now it seems like Vince, Tamar and her new man are all getting along terrifically.

David Adefeso posted up a selfie, smiling with Vince, saying:

Me and @officialvincentherbert having a terrific time hanging out after work. Same time next week…

Tamar initially posted up the photo herself, calling her past and current lover “2 good men”.

““It’s so funny that people and certain tv shows think that my life is filled with drama, foolishness and turmoil when it is the TOTAL opposite God is Good and my life is full of love, joy and blessings #2goodmen @officialvincentherbert @david.adefeso (this post might be To positive for some of yall.”

Good for them!