Knifed Up? Jordyn Woods’ Suspiciously Curvy Cakes Spark Surgery Rumors & Her Mom Claps Back!

Jordyn Woods’ Mom Denies She’s Had Plastic Surgery
Jordyn Woods has been showing off her fine figure on social media, but unfortunately, every time she posts up a photo showing her posterior, she gets flooded with comments claiming she’s had Brazilian butt lift surgery.
Jordyn’s most recent set of photos shows her flexing her figure in a tight black dress. These photos have been reposted and debated by folks who think the 22-year-old knifed up her body for IG likes but her mama is stepping to stop the rumors once and for all…
Elizabeth Woods took to IG to address folks who think Jordyn doesn’t have a perky peach, naturally. Hit the flip to see what she said.
Elizabeth Woods wants the rumor spreaders to put some respect on her genes!
@jordynwoods yes is my daughter which means she has my genetics. We have ass naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts.. this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading..let’s focus on important things everyone and make a positive change
Swipe right to see Jordyn vs. her mama’s bangin’ body.
What do you think of her mom’s clap back? Peep more of Jordyn’s rumor worthy figure on the nest pages.
2020! What are your fitness goals!? The holidays really threw me off balance but I’m back and I plan on being better than ever! 🖤 It pays off using @frst.place because it’s always there to guide me when I don’t know where to start but when I’m not using it cycling is my favorite form of cardio. What’s yours?
