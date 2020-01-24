Knifed Up? Jordyn Woods’ Suspiciously Curvy Cakes Spark Surgery Rumors & Her Mom Claps Back!

Jordyn Woods’ Mom Denies She’s Had Plastic Surgery

Jordyn Woods has been showing off her fine figure on social media, but unfortunately, every time she posts up a photo showing her posterior, she gets flooded with comments claiming she’s had Brazilian butt lift surgery.

Jordyn Woods post surgery body is 🔥 — BryanaVictoria™ (@YarnBae) January 12, 2020

Jordyn’s most recent set of photos shows her flexing her figure in a tight black dress. These photos have been reposted and debated by folks who think the 22-year-old knifed up her body for IG likes but her mama is stepping to stop the rumors once and for all…

Elizabeth Woods took to IG to address folks who think Jordyn doesn’t have a perky peach, naturally. Hit the flip to see what she said.