Hot Girl S***: Megan Thee Stallion Blesses Us With “B.I.T.C.H” [Audio]

Megan The Stallion Blesses Us With Her New Single “B.I.T.C.H”

Megan Thee Stallion absolutely murdered 2019 from start to finish. She had the hotties acting a fool all throughout the Hot Girl Summer and they are still wreaking havoc throughout the entirety of winter.

Meg promised her fans she would be back with another album just in time for the Hot Girls to get it poppin’ in 2020, also noting that she would introduce a new personality by the name of “Suga”

Meg described Suga as besties with her alter ego we’ve already come to know and love,, “Tina Snow.” Thee Stallion already blessed us earlier this month with our first listen of what Suga is about on “Diamonds” with Normani and since then, she’s been teasing a new track via Twitter.

A real Hot Girl kno how to keep a Nigga heated 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cios2qbZP1 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 10, 2020

If the hotties gas tanks were almost empty, this snippet had to give them a smooth little boost. Now Meg fans can stop replaying the snippet over and over as the rapper has finally dropped the entire song, titled “B.I.T.C.H”.

The track is set to appear on her debut studio album, “Suga” which doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can bet it will arrive before the “Hot Girl Summer” begins.

You can listen to “B.I.T.C.H” down below.