Late Night Bars: Griselda Performs “Dr. Bird’s” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Griselda Performs “Dr. Bird’s” For The Tonight Show Audience

The rap game is already looking exciting in 2020, and now, we’ve got a late night performance that proves you can still spit some serious bars and make it, commercially.

Griselda–a grimey rap collective made up of Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway–made their late night debut on Thursday night with a performance of their track “Dr. Birds” on The Tonight Show. All three Buffalo natives brought their A-game as they showcased a different kind of hip-hop than a lot of late night viewers are used to seeing, even surprising a lot of their own fans that they made it on the show.

Check out Griselda’s performance for yourself down below: