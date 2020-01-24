White Folks F***ery: Julianne Hough Gets An “Energy Treatment” That Looks A Lot Like An Exorcism [Video]

This Video Of Julianne Hough Has A Lot Of People Confused

Julianne Hough….you good?

The Dancing with the Stars personality confused fans this week when a video of her receiving an energy treatment surfaced online. The procedure, which looked a lot like an exorcism, went down at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old immediately began to contort her body and scream uncontrollably as Dr. John Amaral demonstrated the unconventional treatment.

“There’s always a huge dissipation of energy and the feeling of relief, release, freedom,” the doctor said as he seemingly transferred some sort of energy from Hough’s neck down to her contorted cakes. Amaral continued, saying, “When energy was stored and bound up in the muscles, it gets to dissipate, and if we’re really free to express and allow energy that’s been bound in our bodies to move through.”

Instagram users, including fellow celebs, commented on the video in disbelief, wondering what in the fresh hell is going on here.

Another video of Julianne was posted at the same event, and though it’s less weird than the first, it still shows the dancer promoting the same sort of befuddling energy shenanigans.

Hough responded to those questioning the video and her methods by posting a clip from The GOOP Lab, where Gwenyth Paltrow receives an energy treatment from the very same doctor. Can’t say we’re surprised.

Apparently, a whole documentary on this very style of exorc….er, energy healing hits Netflix today. *Cardi B voice* how convenient is that?